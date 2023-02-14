MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out for a fire at a Mattoon laundromat Monday night.
The Mattoon Fire Department responded to the laundromat at 1200 Dewitt Ave. at 7:30 p.m. for a possible fire.
The building was full of smoke and fire was visible from the inside.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire in a matter of minutes.
No one was inside the building when firefighters searched it.
Fire investigators said the fire started under a dryer where lint had collected and then spread to a partition wall.
The scene was clear just before 9 p.m.
