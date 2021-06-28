SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews are responding to a large gas leak in the Springfield area Monday afternoon.
Crews with the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said this occurred near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Wheeler Avenue.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
More to come.
