(WAND) - Crews continue to work to restore power to parts of central Illinois after Thursday's storm.
The Village of Harristown sent out a Macon County Emergency Alert notification to inform residents that there is no estimated time for when Ameren Illinois will restore power to parts of the village.
The Village Community Center at 185 Kembark will be open with emergency power for cooling and a charging station for resident's devices.
The alert also read, the village office has no phones or internet, for emergencies residents should call 217-619-3443.
The Village of Dawson has asked its residents to conserve water due to the ongoing outage. The Village to WAND News, the water plant is on a generator, so they are asking people to conserve water.
Ameren Illinois' outage map can be found here.
