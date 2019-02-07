Crime and poverty rates decrease in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over the last year, crime and poverty rates have decreased in the Decatur community.
The president of the Economic Development Corporation in Decatur, Ryan McCrady, says poverty rates decreased by more than 10 percent.
"It leads us to believe that maybe individuals that previously weren't working or were working in jobs paying less are moving into the work force or up in the workforce," McCrady said.
Violent crime was reduced almost 20 percent while property crimes lowered by 15 percent.
"As wages and income goes up, typically you'll also see a reduction in crime," McCrady said.
According to McCrady, the average hourly wage in Decatur is up to over $26 an hour for private employers.
"This helps us encourage our current businesses to expand and stay here," McCrady said. "It's a factor we can use and recruit new businesses to the community."
McCardy says he hopes this trend will continue − providing a greater quality of life for the community.
"We all want to live in a community with lower crime and poverty rates," he added.