SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about two recent construction site thefts.
According to police, between 4 p.m. on March 12 and 8 a.m. on March 16, a 2-inch gas-powered water pump and water meter from a construction trailer were stolen from a construction site at the railroad underpass on 9th and Laurel.
Police also report, between 4 p.m. on April 16 and 8 a.m. on April 19, a yellow ground compactor machine, which had been chained to a tractor, was stolen.
If you have information about these thefts, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If an arrest is made based on your tip, you could receive a cash reward up to 2500 dollars. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
