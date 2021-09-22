SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information about an arson and criminal damage that occurred on September 9.
Police say, the acts occurred on Thursday, September 9, at approximately 11:10 p.m. at T&C Automotive Repair, 1006 E. Ridgely Ave.
According to officials, two unknown suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts were seen on surveillance video tampering with a truck in the parking lot right before it caught fire.
The fire spread to three other vehicles before being put out.
Suspects then fled from the scene on foot, headed south on 10th St.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 217-788-8427, submitting a tip online, Cashfortips.US or using the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.