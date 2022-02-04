DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cross-county skis and snow shoe rentals are available at Rock Springs Nature Center.
Rock Springs Nature Center offers cross-country skiing for ages 5 and up. There are trails for novice and experienced cross-country skiers. Four our more inches of snow is required for skiing and showshoeing.
"This is a good way to enjoy the winter beauty," said Beth Lane, Part-Time Naturalist for Macon County Conservation District.
Ski rentals start at $8 for a 2-hour rental and $20 for a 24-hour rent. Skis, boots and poles are included. Those who rent for 24-hours are allowed to take the skis off-site.
"It is physical. It is very physical. You do use every muscle in your body," Lane said.
The nature center has a map with trails for skiers to follow. There are beginner, intermediate and hard trails people can use.
"Come on out. We are renting skis all weekend and snowshoes, so until we have less than 4-inches of snow we will be renting these," explained Lane.
Equipment is a first-come, first-serve basis. People of all ages can rent the skis and snowshoes.
Rock Springs Nature Center offers rentals Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All skis must be returned by 4:30 p.m.
Call 217-423-7708 to find out more about the rental opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.