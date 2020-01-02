EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A local icon reflected in a mural has gotten negative attention from a national organization. It’s even sparked a popular petition in Effingham County.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to the city of Effingham asking for this mural to be removed after a resident filed a complaint.
It's painted on the side of the Raney Street overpass that separates the school from its football field.
FFRF says in the letter "It is inappropriate and unconstitutional for a government owned mural to prominently feature a religious display, such as a Latin cross."
Despite a person’s religious preference, there is a great likeness between the cross depicted in the mural, and the Cross at the Crossroads that runs along the interstate near Effingham. That’s why many locals feel the mural should stay.
"Everybody knows about the cross. You know, you come through Effingham, you always know you're at Effingham because there's the big cross sitting out there,” said Effingham County resident, Clara Brown. “When you sit in the stadium and look at a football game, you see the cross anyway, and it's just a natural part of the Effingham landscape."
The biggest difference remains, the Cross at the Crossroads owns the land the 198-foot-tall cross stands on.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation says it wants the mural removed to "avoid constitutional concerns and divisiveness among the Effingham community".
Right now, there’s is a Change.org petition to keep the mural with the cross on the Raney Street overpass. To sign the petition, click here.
WAND News spoke with a representative of the Freedom From Religion Foundation. He says the organization hasn't heard back from the city of Effingham yet on a plan to remove the mural. He added that as long as the city maintains the mural, it remains open to liability.
The full letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation can be found at the side of this article.