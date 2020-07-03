ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND) - Most events at the 2020 Effingham County Fair have been canceled, organizers announced.
A post from the fair's Facebook page said "many factors" went into the cancellation decision. Large crowd events will not happen in 2020.
Canceled events include the concert, three tractor pulls, demo derby, talent show, parade, harness racing, ranch sorting, car show, rodeo, exhibition halls and all livestock shows. The Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant and Junior Miss Pageant will be held virtually with the date to be announced later on.
Camping locations will be available during fair week.
There will be no carnival or jump houses, organizers said, because the governor's office is not sending inspectors for carnival rides and will not allow Midwest Jumpers to operate inflatables.
"We waited as long as we could before we canceled," fair officials said. "With the increase in cases of COVID-19 in Texas, Florida, and other states we did not want to be the cause of businesses and schools not being able to open."
The 2021 Effingham County Fair is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 7, 2021.
