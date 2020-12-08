CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - CU At Home is getting ready to house as many of their friends without an address, one friend at a time.
Temperatures continue to drop as we prepare to enter the winter season. While the community makes their way indoors, some of the most vulnerable population is not as lucky.
At CU At Home, the non-profit focuses on providing resources for their friends without an address. 2020 is the first year the organization has provided year-round shelter for their homeless community.
Rob Dalhaus III, CEO of CU At Home, says this is the time of the year when the community is most generous with their donations.
"A lot of folks want to do drives whether that's for socks or hats, gloves, some coats, sweatshirts, and so we get major blessings coming in that way, as well as financial gifts at the end of the year."
Dalhaus says their doors are open to anyone in need, no questions asked. "Whether it's male, female, family, we get those calls all the time and we just connect them with the available resources."
This year, Harrington Law has partnered up with the non-profit to match any donations made to the organization for the rest of the year. "They wanted to get more involved this year and so they came up with this idea of a $15,000 matching gift. So they all match dollar for dollar every gift that comes in." Dalhaus tells WAND News.
The local law firm wants to help CU At Home reach their goal of 450 thousand dollars to continue helping the most vulnerable population. Dalhaus says amid the pandemic, he is glad to see the Champaign Community doing what they can to help CU At Home.
"It's been cool to see through the COVID pandemic folks doing what they can. For Harrington law, this is a way for them to do what they can and encourage others to do what you can. And that's how we're going to continue to get through this."
To help CU At Home reach their goal and help more of the homeless community in Champaign, visit their website.
