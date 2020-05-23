RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - One local Hispanic center is helping the Latino population in central Illinois who have been impacted by COVID-19.
According to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, 51 percent of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Champaign County are Hispanic. Nelson Cuevas who lives in Rantoul says a lot of those cases have been coming from Rantoul Foods. So he along with other individuals made it their mission to provide resources for the Latino community.
He says every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 am - 1 p.m, his center is giving food donations during curbside pickup. However, it doesn't stop there. He decided to also have additional hours from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for essential workers who can't make it in the mornings.
Additionally, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, diapers, and COVID-19 information is available at their center. For those who have been infected, they are doing door deliveries. He says as of May 22, his center has provided emergency food boxes for 45 individuals asymptomatic positive out of Rantoul Foods and 20 asymptomatic out of Champaign.
"It doesn't matter where they live, we have taken the responsibility to take these essential needs to their homes," he says.
Lastly, he is providing daycare for those who absolutely cannot care for their children due to work.
"We average about 70 kids at our daycare center. Right now we are just caring for 20 to 25--we have a waiting list," he says.
Though volunteers are needed for extra hands, at this time, they only have 4 people helping to care for central Illinois.
For more information call (217) 892-5292
