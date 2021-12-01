CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District continues to host community-based COVID-19 booster and Pfizer pediatric vaccination clinics.
The CUPHD in partnership with Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign add additional opportunities for residents to attend vaccination clinics.
Illinois Conference Center off of St. Mary’s Road, Champaign
- Boosters only
- December 1st, 2nd, and 10th
- 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Walk-in; no appointment needed (Enter through the conference center doors on the east side of the complex and not the iHotel)
December 10th will be the last day boosters will be available at the Conference Center.
Kohl’s Plaza – 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign
- Moderna and Pfizer booster appointments are available through MyCarle and the Carle hotline at (217) 902-6100 for the weekend clinic.
- December 5: Sunday, 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Pediatric vaccine appointments will be made available at primary care locations at a later date.
Christie Clinic:
- Christie Clinic is partnering with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health (CUPHD) to staff and administer COVID-19 vaccines at community-based clinics.
- Parents and guardians of Christie Clinic patients aged 5-11 are encouraged to sign their child up for one of the above-mentioned community vaccine clinics.
Promise Healthcare:
- Promise Healthcare is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children 5-11 years old.
- 8:00 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday by appointment only for 5-11. Call 217-403-5402.
- 805 Bloomington Road (a few steps away from our main clinic) in Champaign.
- Boosters are available for all adults; walk-in appointments are available for both adult vaccinations and boosters.
- Testing is by appointment only for all ages.
OSF HealthCare:
- Appointments will be available at all of the primary care offices and can be scheduled through osfhealthcare.org/vaccine.
Pharmacies:
- Visit www.vaccinefinder.org for available appointments at local pharmacies.
Please note, additional vaccination options may be available through school districts and other retail locations.
Additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations can be found at: https://www.c-uphd.org/covid-vaccinations.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.