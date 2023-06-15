DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The current officers of the Decatur Salvation Army, Lieutenants Kenesa & Shanell Debela will be leaving for a new assignment.
They have served Decatur for the last three years.
Their new assignment as the Senior Officers at the Kroc Center in Chicago begins July 1.
A farewell open house for Lt. Kenesa & Lt. Shanell will be held Wednesday, June 21 from 1-3 p.m. at the Community Center at 229 W. Main Street.
The Salvation Army intentionally moves its officers periodically as part of the overall National Master Planning.
Majors Randall & Susan Summit will join the ministry in Decatur on July 1.
