SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water, Light and Power is offering relief options to customers who are facing financial hardship during the pandemic.
CWLP has suspended disconnections for nonpayment through July 2020. In addition, the company is encouraging customers to set up a payment plan and use local financial assistance resources in order to avoid falling behind.
“With business uncertainty and people out of work, we want to make sure our customers know they can reach out to our Customer Service office for help,” said CWLP Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown. “Hopefully our ability to offer payment plans, sharing all of the new local assistance resources and waiving disconnects is providing some relief for Springfield residents and businesses.”
Customers can request payment plan assistance and other help by calling (217)789-2030 or emailing cwlp.customer@cwlp.com. CWLP also offers assistance with finding ways to reduce electric and water usage, which can save money. The Energy Services Office can be reached by calling (217)789-2070 or by emailing nrgxprts@cwlp.com.
In addition, agencies and local organizations created financial assistance programs that residential and commercial CWLP customers can use. A list can be found here.
More federal funding and a new application website for utility bill assistance allocated to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) were announced Monday. The application to pre-qualify and speed up the process can be found here.
CWLP officials said the 2020 LIHEAP deadline was extended to June 30, 2020. Eligibility grew to allow households of four making $4,300 a month or less to qualify. In 2019, the average household claimed $600 in assistance.
The application process for 2021 LIHEAP is opening on July 27, 2020, which is earlier than usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.