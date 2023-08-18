(WAND) - A dangerous heat wave is on the way to Central Illinois.
Friday will be another comfortable day with hazy sunshine, light winds, and highs around 80°. We drop back to near 60° tonight.
The heat starts building on Saturday with highs well into the 80s.
You'll really notice the heat and humidity Sunday and it'll last through much of next week.
An "Excessive Heat Watch" goes into effect Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening for much of Central Illinois.
As highs climb into the low-to-mid-90s Sunday and Monday and even higher to the mid-to-upper-90s Tuesday through Thursday, the humidity will make it feel even hotter.
Heat indices, what it actually feels like, will reach 105°-115°!
Little or no rain will fall over the next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
