"I just love it, I love it and that why I do it,' said JP Calvin, one of the members of the Danville Barbershop Chorus.
Their love for singing is obvious, just a quick listen and you hear the passion in their voice. An all-men acapella group, this chorus loves to sing for their community.
"I have enjoyed it immensely and the quartet behind me is a God send to me because we have been able to sing for so many organizations in the community. It's always nice to get together and sing." Wes Biertz said. Biertz has been a member of the chorus for 55 years.
"I think I've only missed one show in all those 55 years we have sung." Biertz tells WAND news.
"We sing barbershop harmony and put on a couple shows in the community and we just have a good time," says their director Marty Lindvahl. She joined back in 2015 and has never looked back.
"They hooked me in and I think anybody that comes to hear them or be with them just hook them in." She says.
Many of their performances have benefitted local charities, such as the Fairhope Childrens Ministry. Last year, they raised over $84,000. But COVID-19 has forced them to cancel their shows and practices.
"So, it’s been sad for the guys because they enjoy being together, they enjoy the fellowship as much as the singing." Lindvahl says
Another member says all the cancellations have weighed heavy on him saying "it's been a real downer in my opinion but it's still nice to get together and sing outside where it is as safe as possible."
Although the pandemic has slowed them down, they are excited for when they can perform again. Biertz says, "we are waiting until there is herd immunity or perhaps a vaccine so we can perform again."
Until then, you can follow them on Facebook to stay updated on their future performances.
