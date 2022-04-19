DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville broke ground on Tuesday for its new casino.
The Golden Nugget Casino will be located on Eastgate Drive, right off of Lynch Road. On Tuesday, Danville city leaders, casino executives as well as members of the community were apart of the groundbreaking ceremony.
"This is a historic day for Danville," said Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
The Golden Nugget will have 500 slot machines, 14 table games, a steakhouse and sports bar. For Brenda Brown, Alderman Ward 1, she said this development is only the beginning for the city and its economy.
"This is going to create jobs," she said. "It's going to be a great camaraderie for the people and they can stop saying there's nothing to do here."
The casino is expected to open March 2023. It will add 300 jobs and bring in $5-$7 million dollars in revenue each year.
Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) explained the Danville casino project has been a work in the making for years. With the casino site close to the Indiana boarder, he expects people from Indiana to make their way to Danville.
"All of the projects we saw suggests that some of the 50-60% of the money spent will come from the Indiana side."
Mayor Williams said the Golden Nugget also plans to give back with a $100,000 donation each year to the United Way. Plus, another $50,000 donation each year to the police and fire departments, Vermilion Advantage and local community college scholarships.
