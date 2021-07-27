DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A city building in Danville has been deemed unsafe due to failure in the HVAC system.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, located at 17 W. Main St. in Danville, is unsafe due to high temperatures created by the system's failure.
It is closed until further notice.
Danville officials have moved a Public Services Committee meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday to a virtual format. It will be held via teleconference and streamed live via YouTube.
