DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville's city council has approved a local sales tax on marijuana.
The council voted 9-3 to pass the measure ahead of recreational marijuana legalization in Illinois, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Danville now joins Taylorville and Urbana as some of the first Illinois municipalities to approve a 3 percent tax rate on sales. Those decisions came in late August and September.
The decision allowed Danville leaders to meet a deadline requiring them to report taxation plans to the Illinois Department of Revenue before the end of September.
