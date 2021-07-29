DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)-A Danville man was found guilty on Thursday for murder, dismembering, and concealing a Danville woman's body.
Ocheil Keys, 26, of Danville, was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder, two counts of dismembering a human body, and three counts of concealment of a homicidal death in the murder of Barbara Rose, 50, of Danville.
Key’s sentencing hearing has been set for Sept. 2, 2021.
The Attorney General's office prosecuted the case in cooperation with Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy's office.
"I am pleased with the jury's decision and pray it brings some degree of healing to the family and friends of Barbara Rose,"Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. "I appreciate the support of the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office and the Danville Police Department in helping to hold the defendant accountable for this horrific murder, and I look forward to continuing these partnerships to help protect residents from violent crimes."
Keys shot and killed Rose, his longtime girlfriend, on Oct. 22, 2017.
After waiting for her to die, Keys took steps to hide the body, including telling Rose's family and friends that she had left the state to buy a car.
Keys later took Rose's body to an abandoned house and lit her body on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence, but was unsuccessful.
Keys then tried to avoid detection by law enforcement by dismembering Rose's body.
Following an intensive week-long missing person investigation, investigators found Rose's body in a car owned by Keys' mother.
Police arrested Keys on Oct. 30, 2017.
"Today's jury verdict of guilty against Ocheil Keys clearly demonstrates that the good people of our community simply will not stand for violent murderers who dismember their victims," said Lacy. "I would like to thank the Danville Police Department for their hard work in this case. I also would like to take this opportunity to thank Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his entire staff for their assistance to the State's Attorney's office in the prosecution of this murderer. Our continued partnership in the ongoing battle against violent crime truly is an asset to Vermilion County."
"This case was very horrific in nature and what happened to Barb was unthinkable. This guilty verdict is only a small part of the healing process for the family but at least they can move forward now knowing that Mr. Keys was brought to justice," Commander Joshua Webb said. "The Danville Police Department would like to thank the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit along with the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office and the Illinois Attorney General's Office for all of their assistance".
