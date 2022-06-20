DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Danville has received a reallocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.
The amount of the grant is $149,820. It is authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
To accept these funds the City must amend the 2019 CDBG Action Plan. Before doing so the City of Danville will be accepting public input on how best to use the funds.
Requirements of this grant maintain that the funds be allocated towards projects that prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus and that awardees meet low to moderate income guidelines set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The City of Danville must have a fully executed agreement submitted to HUD by September 23, 2022.
The public notice process will end on July 1, 2022. You can make your voice heard by attending the Public Hearing set for June 28 at 10:00 A.M at the office of Public Works at 1155 E Voorhees St. or by clicking completing an online survey by clicking HERE.
