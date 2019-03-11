DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It's been several months since the police scanners were taken down for the residents of Danville.
Months later, some residents are saying this is causing them more concern.
"I used to have a day care and if my kids were playing outside and a block away there's a shooting going on. I want to know that I have the safety to bring my kids in and lock my doors," said Tammy Clow.
Without the scanners, residents say it's impossible to know where the crime is happening and if it's safe to walk outdoors.
"We need it for our safety just as much as officers' safety," Clow said.
Public Safety Director Larry Thomason says the scanners were taken off because it was causing a red flag for his team.
"We look at it strictly as officers safety number one and that's the primary focus and we know the apps are out there for cellphones," said Thomason.
He said at this time it has put them ahead of the game and it's been a good change for them.
However, resident Debbie Manning disagrees. Se says now people can't provide the police with tips or be on the lookout since they don't have access to any information.
She says she created a petition to bring to the mayor and says he has denied her request.
"He's saying it's going to cost two hundred thousand dollars to revert back. We aren't going to revert back," Manning said. "We are going to go digital. He can open up one line like Champaign does."
After speaking with Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, he says it goes beyond the money itself that would go into the digital scanners. He says a lot of the equipment law enforcement has was outdated and switching to digital means adding new equipment, which is money they don't have at this time.
Manning says the fight is not over.
"If this does not work we can get it on a ballot," she said.