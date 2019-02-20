DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Violence in the community is to no surprise to Danville residents, and now law enforcement is saying some of it has to do with gangs.
Public Safety Director Larry Thomason says his crews began to notice gangs were forming about 14 years ago. He says the groups that are forming now are different than what people remember them to be.
"They are neighborhood groups is what they are. They still do not have a formal thought that they're going for. It's just a matter of this is where they get together (and) this is what they do. They don't have a defined territory where they fight somebody in that regard," he said.
He says they are not gangs like the 'Latin Kings' or other gangs that people remember. He says these are groups that are killing random people and some with no motive.
"We know where their base is or their neighborhoods are, but because of mobility they are able to travel all over the place," he added.
Bobbi Brown has lived in Danville her entire life and says she has seen gang activity occurring in Fair Oaks Apartments.
"They need to go home where they came from and do their gang violence there and not here, where the people are trying to raise their kids and stay positive," said Brown.
Thomason says over the years, he has also seen people become more quiet about the things seen in the community. He says he encourages all to speak and call Crime Stoppers if they have any information. At the end of the day, he just wants to make the area safe for everyone.