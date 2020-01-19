DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One Danville student was awarded the MLK Scholarship Sunday evening.
Grace Awodeha was awarded a $4,000 Scholarship that will be used towards her college tuition.
"Our selection read through many essay's and we are honoring the young lady who has won the award. There is a choir here and a dinner and all in honor of Martin Luther King Jr." said lead pastor, Randall Robinson.
Additionally, the scholarship banquet held each year serves as an important reminder to all about what this day is truly about.
"We're coming together as a community. We understand we have diversity and we come together to celebrate it every year," said program director Sandra Finch.
More than 200 people attended the event and the money raised will be used for next year's recipient.
A MLK parade and motorcade will begin Monday at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main and Logan Street. It will pause at the Martin Luther King Jr. monument before proceeding to St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion Street for an 11:30 a.m. service.