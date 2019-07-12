DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville teenager has been sentenced for stabbing a man to death with a steak knife.
17-year-old Malika Anthony was sentenced to 20 years for second-degree murder in the May 30, 2017, deadly stabbing of Kuron Kimmons Fair Oaks public housing complex.
The News Gazette reports she must serve at least 50 percent of her sentence.
She was given credit for 1,115 days served.
Once she is released, she will have to serve two years of parole.
Surveillance from Danville Housing Authority security cameras showed a group of people including Anthony, her sister Ronesha Pettis, their brother Ronald Pettis and Marcus Jefferson, fighting Fair Oaks resident LewShawn Clark, her son Chauncey and her boyfriend, Kimmons.
24-year-old Ronald Pettis was sentenced Thursday. A jury acquitted him of first-degree murder, but convicted him of mob action.
Ronald Pettis testified the fight started over an earlier argument between Anthony and Clark’s teenage daughter.
Video showed Ronesha Pettis grabbing Clark and throwing her to the ground, Kimmons pulling the woman off of Clark and Anthony stabbing him in the back, the News Gazette reports.
In April, Ronesha Pettis pleaded guilty to attempted armed violence. She was sentenced to ten years in prison. She has to serve at least 50 percent of the sentence and two years of parole.
Ronald Pettis was sentenced to five years in prison in July 2018.
Jefferson pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and was sentenced to five years in prison.