Dark History and Horror Convention held in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Halloween is about to get a bit creepier, fun and perhaps, even a bit educational.
The annual Dark History and Horror Convention is happening once again on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 at The City Center located at 505 S. Chestnut Street in Champaign. However, what many people might not know is that it's the first time the convention is held in Champaign.
The purpose of Dark History & Horror Convention is to unite those interested in criminal justice, abnormal psychology, and crime prevention to study the history of crime, punishment, and criminal behavior. Without condoning that behavior, the mission of the convention is to provide guests with an educational and entertaining experience utilizing research, guest speakers, experts, and memorabilia. It showcases the darker side of history while adding some of your favorite horror characters, the paranormal, artwork, comics and all things dark and creepy.
There are multiple ticket options available including single day and multi-day tickets. Tickets are on sale now at www.CityCenterChampaign.com. Prices range $5 - $25.