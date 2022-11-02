CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — A Chicago man has been charged with sending threatening voicemails to gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.
Scott Lenox, 21, was charged with threatening a public official, telephone harassment, and harassment by electronic communications.
A bond proffer released by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said that Lenox called Bailey's Springfield office on October 28 to leave a message threatening to "skin Darren Bailey alive" among other threats.
The office's Caller ID recorded the phone number which was registered to Lenox. A legislative assistant notified capitol police after listening to the message. Bailey's camp increased security around his campaign stops as well as his children's school.
When confronted by Illinois State Police investigators, Lenox agreed to unlock and provide his phone for the investigation. In addition to the call log matching the time when the threatening messages were sent, there were also Snapchat messages bragging about the threats.
Lenox's court date has been set for November 23.
