PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare has made public a data security breach at one of its vendors, which it said affected some patient information.
An OSF announcement said the breach happened when an "unauthorized individual" got access to systems of Blackbaud Inc. between Feb. 7 and May 20, 2020. As a leading cloud software company, Blackbaud offers cloud-based and data solution services with relation to OSF fundraising activities, The News-Gazette reports.
“Blackbaud advised that the unauthorized individual may have acquired backup copies of databases used by its customers, including a backup of the database OSF uses for fundraising efforts," an OSF statement said.
There was no access to any OSF medical systems or electronic health records, per the company, or any unauthorized access to encrypted financial details, such as Social Security numbers, financial accounts or credit card numbers.
But the company did learn in late August the affected Blackbaud databased included some patient names, addresses, phone numbers, email address, birth dates, treatment facilities, treating physicians, department of service, room numbers and/or medical record numbers, per the newspaper.
In response to the breach, OSF said it acted quickly and started letting patients know what happened by letter. It also set up a dedicated call center where questions can be answered. This center operates from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and can be reached by calling 1-877-376-0079.
OSF is telling patients with information that could been involved in the breach to keep an eye on statements they get from health care providers. Should they see services they did not actually receive, they should contact the providers that issued the statements right away.
OSF added it is looking into Blackbaud's security safeguards and the data elements Blackbaud stores in its systems.
