IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A labor day weekend crash claimed 3 lives.
The Iroquois County Coroner said the crash happened on Saturday just before 5 PM at the intersections of US Highway 45-52 and county road 3400 North near Chebanse.
Investigators said 54-year-old Shelia Brooks, Decatur, was driving eastbound on 3400 North Road when she failed to stop at the intersection of US Highway 45-52. That's when a car going southbound hit Brook's driver's side door.
Brooks was pronounced dead a the scene the other car's driver and passenger were taken to a hospital in Kankakee where they later died.
Illinois State Police and Iroquois and Kankakee Coroner's Office are investigating the crash.