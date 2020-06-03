DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Airport will welcome a new restaurant in July.
The Decatur Park District Board voted on Wednesday to let a Decatur favorite land in their open spot. Everyone's East End Grill is expected to take of in the new location sometime in July.
Currently the restaurant operates at 566 North Brush College Road. The establishment offers homestyle recipes and is family owned, according to their website.
Everyone's East End Grill will take the former spot of Red Barn Kitchen. Red Barn open their doors in January 2018 and unfortunately closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
