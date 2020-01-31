DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Beginning on Feb. 3, transportation between several cities and Decatur will be available in a new service.
Decatur officials on Friday announced a partnership with Illinois Charter, which will provide buses linking Decatur to Champaign, Springfield and Peoria for Amtrak services. The Senator Severns Transit Center, located at 353 E. William St. in Decatur, will be the hub for department and arrival trips each day.
In the latter part of fall 2019, Mass Transit Administration John Williams began working with Illinois Charter on providing service through Decatur. City staff then approved the use of the Severns facility.
Scheduling and ticketing is available online here or by calling (800)286-2733.