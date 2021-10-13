DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's store in the Blain's Farm and Fleet chain is currently celebrating 35 years!
The store, located on West South Side Drive and just down the street from WAND-TV, first opened in 1986. The store sells clothing, farm equipment, tires, sporting goods and more.
Jane Blain Gilbertson, the CEO, president and owner of the company, was at the Decatur location Wednesday to honor some special associates.
"(We have) four that have been here over 20 years, one I think 25 plus years (and) one 31 years, so almost since the beginning of the store here, which is amazing," Gilbertson said. "It's so fun to see how the business has grown (and) how the community has come to know us."
"Many people use us as their one-stop shop for everything," Burress said. "The support is fantastic and I'm really glad we can continue to support them as well."
The Decatur store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.