DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Celebration's producer is officially resigning, WAND TV has learned.
Lori Sturgill had been involved with the Celebration since 2009. Her resignation was made official in a Thursday announcement.
Sturgill was the target of some criticism this week, in a series of letters sent to the Celebration board. Those letters, co-signed by 30 Decatur Celebration chairmen, sponsors, volunteers, and organizers, expressed concern over the financial management of the event, and that they had "lost confidence in some of the current leadership."
That group of people, many who have worked closely to make the event happen for years, said they were concerned about the viability of the event, even worried that it might not happen in 2019.
Those concerns were expressed in a Wednesday meeting with select chairmen and members of the current board.
That group, which has leaders of the event's operations, parade, and several fundraising events, has said they plan to support a successful Decatur Celebration, contingent upon leadership changes.
A spokesperson for that group tells WAND News they, too, are just learning of Sturgill's resignation, and are discussing their next steps.
In a statement, Sturgill said, "I have loved being a part of the Decatur Celebration for the past 20 years of my life, but it is time for me to pursue other passions. I wish nothing but the best for the organization."
There has not been any word yet in regards to who might be her successor.