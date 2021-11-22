DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can vote for your favorite larger-than-life greeting card in the Decatur "Christmas Card Lane" contest!
A total of 20 cards have been installed at a downtown Decatur green space, located at 300 N. Water St. (across from the ADM Center). Lutheran School Association students helped to set them up, the Decatur Area Arts Council said.
Cards will be on display through Dec. 30, 2021. The community can vote for their favorite from Nov. 22 to Dec. 24, 2021 through this link.
Prize money includes a $200 first place prize, a $100 second place prize and a $50 third place prize.
The program is possible through sponsors Main Place Properties, Dynagraphics and Lowe's, with help from the Mt. Zion Lions Park and the City of Decatur.
Click here for more information.
