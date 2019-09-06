DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Baptist Church - Decatur will break ground at their new location.
On Sunday, September 8 the church will break ground at a lot off of US-51 on Mt. Gilead Road. The church is currently located on South Jasper Street in Decatur. It's been there since 1982, but before that it was located in a building in South Shores.
"It's been wonderful. The elbow room it (S. Jasper Street location) gave us, but we knew it was not the final resting place for the church," explained Pastor David Brown.
Central Baptist Church has served the Decatur community for the past 45 years. Pastor Brown has been apart of the church's journey for the last 43 years.
"People come, people go, people stay. We have a lot of things of that sort take place, but it's a blessing to see what you are able to do in the lives of people spiritually."
In 2004, the church purchased the land off of US-51. Since then the congregation has raised enough funds to start work at the new location.
"Everybody has been apart of it, there has been a lot of giving and a lot of prayer," explained Pastor Brown.
The new location will be one level, which is different from their S. Jasper Street location. Pastor Brown said he's excited for the new location and facility because he feels more will be welcomed to come worship.
"There's a lot of people from a lot of different backgrounds. There's all kinds of age brackets, you've got all kinds of areas of interest and things people are overcoming," he explained. "But it is the spiritual kind of effort to help people look up and find out what God has that would help them."
The ground breaking ceremony will be on Sunday, September 8 at 2 PM at the corner of US-51 and Mt. Gilead Road near Elwin.