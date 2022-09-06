DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur City Council on Tuesday approved a new housing repair program to continue their commitment of Neighborhood Revitalization. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with Northeast Community Fund (NECF) that targets housing rehabilitation in the city’s urban core.
This program will allow NECF to provide small repair grants to owner-occupied residents in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. The grants will not exceed $15,000 per housing unit. This is an attempt to invest in areas within the urban core that are not eligible for the City’s owner-occupied rehabilitation program, but are areas where City staff is starting to see the first signs of housing decline. This is a preventative measure. If we do not assist in these areas now, our housing challenges could continue to spread and more neighborhoods could begin to decline.
The program is part of the City’s Economic & Community Development Department and is being funded by American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies. The City Council allocated $450,000 to start. If it proves to be a popular and effective program, the Council could consider providing additional funds in the future.
More information about how to apply will be coming soon.
