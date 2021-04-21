DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur fire crews confirm they responded to a working fire at the Walmart North on Prospect Drive.
Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott tells WAND News on scene the fire is out as of 1:30 p.m., it started on the roof in solar panels over the storage area. Crews remain on scene to monitor the situation.
The store was evacuated and no one was hurt during the fire. Chief Abbott says because the fire was in the back above storage there was no immediate danger to shoppers of employees.
Pictures from WAND News employees and viewers show a large amount of smoke coming from the building.
