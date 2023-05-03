DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Downtown Decatur will be bursting with Cinco de Mayo activities as well as a concert fundraiser for the Lincoln Square Theater.
Eliot Lewis of “Live From Daryl’s House” will be headlining the Rock the Renovation Fundraiser for the Lincoln Square Theater along with special guests Harlem Hayfield this Friday.
A singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Eliot Lewis has toured the world as a member of the Daryl Hall & John Oates band, as well as a former member of The Average White Band. He has also worked with rock-n-roll greats such as Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Joe Walsh, Sammy Hagar, Todd Rundgren, Train, and Cheap Trick. Daryl Hall said “Eliot is a musician who can do it all, great singer, songwriter and guitarist. He rocks and he's got soul. No one does it quite like him."
Tickets for the fundraiser are on sale now and start at $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. For more information, visit lincolnsquaretheater.com.
In addition to music, downtown business will also provide holiday specialties including tacos, margarita-flavored cupcakes, wings, and more on Friday.
Outdoor seating will be available at many of the establishments and retail shops like Merle Norman and Giggles will be open.
