DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are launching a new public survey tool with the goal of better understanding citizens' concerns when it comes to trusting local police officers.
People will be able to take the survey on their phones.
Officials said the tool will let the Department better understand local neighborhood issues and enhance responsiveness to community priorities.
“This is one of the latest efforts for the Decatur Police Department to remain transparent and focus on citizen satisfaction,” said Deputy Police Chief Brad Allen.
“We are always striving to get input from residents and this partnership with Zencity will be a great step toward further understanding the feelings and concerns of our residents to make the best decisions for the future of our city,” said City Manager Scot Wrighton
“A data-driven understanding of community sentiment and priorities regarding public safety give us a roadmap for constant improvement as we build a safer, fairer city,” said Chief of Police Shane Brandel.
“I applaud forward-thinking leaders like Chief Brandel and City Manager Wrighton who understand that effective public safety in 2022 requires building trust with the community they serve as part of an overall effort to reduce crime,” said Eyal Feder-Levy, CEO of Zencity. “Zencity is proud to support the important work Decatur is doing to understand and prioritize the needs of residents.”
Decatur and Zencity already have an existing partnership. They've worked together since 2019 to understand residents' feelings on different community issues.
This survey will gather responses by appearing to people through the use of digital ads in locations such as news websites, social media platforms, blogs, and apps.
The survey will measure people's satisfaction of local services and quality of life.
To fill out the survey, click HERE.
