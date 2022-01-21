DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck, police said Friday.
Officers said they responded at 10:05 a.m. Friday to State Route 121 and the I-72 underpass for the crash. They learned through an initial investigation that a 2017 Western Star truck was driving north on Route 121 in the left-hand lane and about 500 feet north of the I-72 off-ramp. At the same time, a white 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was north on Route 121 in the left-hand lane and was approaching the semi-truck.
Police said the Chrysler then hit the rear of the semi-truck, injuring the 49-year-old man who was driving the car. The semi-truck-driver was driven by a 23-year-old man from Missouri, who was not injured.
The injured man went to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
It's unknown if any alcohol, drugs, prescription medications or a medical condition contributed to this crash, police said.
The Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene. They are investigating.
