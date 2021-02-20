Springfield, ILL. (WAND)- A Decatur man is dead in a Springfield shooting.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 22-year-old Carlos Dozier died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said five people were shot in a shooting they were all taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital where Dozier died. The other four have been released from the hospital.
Police said there was a significant amount of people from Decatur at this event and they are looking into it.
The shooting is being investigated by Springfield Police and no further information has been released.
Dozier was a father of a one year old son and a 17 day old baby boy.
Anyone with information concerning this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department (217) 788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217) 788- 8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.