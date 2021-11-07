DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - A man was shot multiple times in Decatur, police said.
The shooting happened on Saturday just before 2:10 p.m. in the 14-hundred block of E. Hickory Street.
DPD told WAND Sunday morning the shooting involved a 26-year-old man. The victim was uncooperative and did not provide any information on who shot him or why.
Police reported the man was shot in the chin, neck and shoulder, but his injuries are considered none life-threatening.
There were multiple shooting incidents on Saturday afternoon in Decatur, but police say it is unknown if the two incidents are related.
If you have any information you are asked to call Decatur Police.
