DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe signed a state of emergency.
The public health emergency was signed amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
In the order the mayor can take measures to protect the public's health in response to COVID-19.
It also state's the City Manager, and Mayor may determine whether a and what public buildings and facilities can be open and determine the hours of operation.
The City Manger will also be able to determine the essential government functions including place and manor of work ensuring the continuity of essential government functions.
The complete declaration can be found below: