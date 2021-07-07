DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With family members present, Decatur's mayor signed a proclamation honoring the legacy of fallen officer Chris Oberheim.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz read the proclamation at the start of a Tuesday night city council meeting. The document made note of Oberheim's service to the Decatur and Champaign communities, along with the two medals of valor he received for selfless acts of bravery.
Oberheim began working for the Decatur Police Department in 2000 and transferred to the Champaign Police Department in 2008.
In losing Oberheim, Getz said local communities lost a "dedicated public servant, coach, trusted friend, devoted son, respected leader, loving husband to his wife, Amber, and caring father to his four children."
The proclamation invited the public to "reflect and remember" the legacy of Oberheim. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said he will "forever be remembered for his ultimate sacrifice."
The mayor then signed the document. Oberheim family members were then presented with it by Getz as hugs were exchanged.
"On behalf of the city of Decatur, he was one of ours, too," the mayor told family members at the meeting. "So you have our condolences."
