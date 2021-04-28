DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It has been two years since Janet 'Coco' Hill lost her son, Suave Turner, to gun violence.
He would have been 30 years old in 2021. Turner's death left a void in the lives he impacted. The mother of his children said Turner never left his side. His peers described him as a "cool dude".
"He was a smooth guy," Hill said. "I miss Suave every second of the day."
For one night, no one lit candles or released any balloons. Instead, family and friends celebrated his life. Hill expressed her gratitude seeing Turner's friends who attended the event.
"I'm so glad Suave knew all these people and touched all of them," Hill said.
Hill described her son as a hard-working family man. She said her son "wanted everybody to win."
"He was just an overall good person," Hill added.
Turner's memory lives on through the lives he impacted. Family and friends were at the party wearing T-shirts and necklaces with his face printed on it. They celebrated by chanting "Long live Suave".
Turner leaves behind two daughters. His murder is still unsolved. One should call the police if they have any information about the 2019 shooting.
