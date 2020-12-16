DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur mother chose to plead guilty in court Wednesday to accidentally smothering her child to death while she was drunk and sleeping in the same bed.
Jennifer Bishop, 32, was accused of causing the death of infant son.
Police were called out to her home Feb. 27. They said Bishop lied to them and said she found the baby unresponsive in his crib.
But police said the crib was filled with books and clothes and was being used for storage.
Bishop later admitted to drinking an entire bottle of whiskey and a bottle of NyQuil for its alcohol content and taking prescription medication. Police said she was cosleeping with her baby when she accidentally suffocated him in her sleep.
any recommendations. She will also have to complete parenting classes as recommended by DCFS and refrain from using alcohol.
