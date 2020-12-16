Jennifer Bishop

Jennifer Bishop, 32

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur mother chose to plead guilty in court Wednesday to accidentally smothering her child to death while she was drunk and sleeping in the same bed. 

Jennifer Bishop, 32, was accused of causing the death of infant son. 

Police were called out to her home Feb. 27. They said Bishop lied to them and said she found the baby unresponsive in his crib. 

But police said the crib was filled with books and clothes and was being used for storage. 

Bishop later admitted to drinking an entire bottle of whiskey and a bottle of NyQuil for its alcohol content and taking prescription medication. Police said she was cosleeping with her baby when she accidentally suffocated him in her sleep. 

Bishop initially pleaded not guilty, but changed her plea to guilty as part of a plea agreement.
 
She pleaded guilty to endangering the life or health of a child and was placed on probation for 24 months with conditions that she pay $25 per moth probation service plus court costs.  
 
She will have to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and complete
any recommendations. She will also have to complete parenting classes as recommended by DCFS and refrain from using alcohol.
 
Count I was dismissed and stricken as part of the plea agreement. 
 
Bishop was given a 24 month probation sentence on Nov. 8 of 2018 after pleading guilty  to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and having no insurance. 
 

