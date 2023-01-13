DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are encouraging city residents and business owners to register their external security systems with DPD.
Registering a camera will not give DPD access to the camera feed. Rather, it provides a location and other information that DPD can use to contact the system owners and request camera footage during an investigation.
In a release, the city said "video recordings of incidents or crimes can be crucial evidence to assist with police investigations."
Information regarding camera registration can be found at decaturil.gov/police/camera-registration.
For individuals who are interested or have already registered, keeping the system up to date can be crucial for providing functioning video recordings to investigators.
“DPD appreciates the community’s involvement in this program and the assistance individuals and businesses provide in solving crimes in their areas,” said Deputy Chief Brad Allen. “In order to ensure your system adequately protects yourself and your property, please take the time to inspect your cameras recording system for proper functionality, and have someone dedicated that knows your system and how to access and review the videos.”
Registration involves submitting basic information about camera location and contact information. DPD said that registrants can remove their registration from the database at any time.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.