DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur City Council is taking steps to fill more than a dozen openings in the police department. After heated debate, the council voted unanimously to approve changes to the Police Department's union contract.
The modifications include measures to attract new officers as well as officers from neighboring departments. I also provides incentives for officers, nearing retirement, to stay on the force.
But some residents spoke during Tuesday night's meeting, concerned about a change allowing officers to be hired even if they live outside Macon County.
"They do not know our neighborhood, our culture- so why would you go to Illiopolis or Monticello to find somebody to be a police officer to come police me in my neighborhood," one resident said during public comment.
"Their salaries come from taxpayer dollars, if that's the case I would like them to pay taxes in the city also," another added.
Chief Shane Brandel said he's spent thousands on recruiting and sign on bonuses, but its simply not enough to fill the vacancies from retirements and officers leaving the force.
"The residency issue I truly believe is the single most important in this contract that will make a difference. I don't say that because I want people to lie 40 miles away- I say that because I want people so we can address distracted driving, the speed complaints that happen in this community, the violent crime. Right now they're running call to call to call to call," Chief Brandel explained.
The changes also bump up the salary increase for officers to a 3.25% raise in 2023 and 3% raise in 2024.
