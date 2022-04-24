DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is investigating 4 separate shootings, one of them fatal, according to the department.
Decatur Police received a call about shots fired at 10 p.m. Saturday near the 700 block of West Grand Avenue.
As police responded to the scene, two Decatur residents arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. A third victim, also a Decatur resident, was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
The victims were a 40-year-old man, 21-year-old man and 31-year-old female.
The 40-year-old man died from gunshot wounds, according to police.
The other 2 victims were treated one is in critical condition, the other in stable condition. Police did not release any details about their injuries.
Additionally, police are investigating a shooting on N. Union Street. Police said 2 people were shot. Both have non-life threatening injuries.
There was also a shooting in 1700 block of E. Division. Decatur police said 1 person was shot. They have non-life threatening injuries.
Lastly, DPD said there were 2 victims at a business near the intersection of 22nd and E. Locust. One of the victims is in critical condition, the other has non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation of these shootings is on-going. Anyone with information should contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2736 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
