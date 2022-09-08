(WAND) - Decatur and Springfield transit systems are receiving more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of buses.
The United States Department of Transportation awarded $1.7 billion in grants for low- and no-emission buses and bus facilities programs – and Illinois transit systems received $71.1 million of the funding.
“Decatur and Springfield’s public transit systems help residents get to work, access medical care and connect our communities,” said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). “This assistance will help upgrade local buses, decrease vehicle emissions and train staff to operate and maintain these new vehicles.”
Decatur Public Transit System is set to receive $16,840,000 and Springfield Mass Transit District will receive $5,927,788.
The federal funding, distributed among 150 grants, will fund more than 1,800 new buses, about 1,100 of which will be zero-emission vehicles.
